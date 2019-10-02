Meals on Wheels RI celebrates 50 years of service

Meals on Wheels of RI is celebrating its 50th anniversary with Festival of Meals – A Tasting Gala, being held Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Pawtucket Armory Arts Center.

With an exclusive VIP cocktail reception, culinary competition with local celebrity judges, tastings from some of Rhode Island’s best-known restaurants and much more, this event will not only celebrate Meals on Wheels of RI’s 50 years of service to home-bound seniors, but also raise critical funds to continue and expand their work.

WPRI’s Ted Nesi and Kim Kalunian are emceeing the event, which will also feature silent and live auctions with dozens of sought-after items, Rhode Island-themed packages, experiences and more.

VIP tickets are $125 and include an exclusive cocktail reception. Main Event tickets are $75. Both can be purchased at www.rimeals.org

