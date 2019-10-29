Meals on Wheels of RI makes a positive impact on communities

Since 2015, the Centreville Bank Emergency Meal Program at Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island has ensured that homebound seniors across the state will have access to healthy food should unforeseen circumstances such as inclement weather prevent daily delivery.

Every fall, each Meals on Wheels of RI client receives a box of five shelf-stable meals to have as their lunch when daily meal delivery is not possible, all thanks to the generosity of Centreville Bank. Meals on Wheels of RI is celebrating 50 years of service with Festival of Meals – A Tasting Gala this Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Pawtucket Armory Arts Center.

For more information and tickets, visit www.rimeals.org

The Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation is proud to support community-based organizations such as Meals on Wheels of RI, that are working to address the challenges that Rhode Islanders face on a daily basis, particularly in under-served communities.

For more information on the foundation, visit https://www.centrevillebank.com/our-community/community-commitment

