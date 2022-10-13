Since 1969, Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island has been helping older adults and others at risk for loss of independence because of food insecurity and social isolation to stay healthy and safe in their own homes.

In 2022—in addition to celebrating the delivery of their 20-millionth home-delivered meal, they’re serving more clients statewide than before the COVID-19 pandemic, ramping up to unveil their organization’s strategic plan, and bringing their only annual fundraiser, Festival of Meals, back to an in-person event on Saturday, November 19, at the Roger Williams Park Casino.