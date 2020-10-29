Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island

Like so many events this year, Meals on Wheels of RI’s annual fundraiser, Festival of Meals, is going virtual to raise critical funding to support its programming that helps homebound seniors live healthily, safely and happily in their own homes.

Through the organization’s Home-Delivered Meal Program clients receive the nutrition, safety checks and socialization they need to remain living independently.

The Festival of Meals telethon, premiering on Sunday, Oct. 11 on Fox Providence, has a $30,000 fundraising goal.

To make a donation or learn more about Meals on Wheels of RI, visit www.rimeals.org.

This initiative is only possible with the support of our sponsors, including Neighborhood Health plan of Rhode Island, a nonprofit healthcare company that also works to help seniors combat food insecurity and social isolation.

