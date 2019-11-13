Meals on Wheels needs you

Since 1969, Meals on Wheels of RI has provided homebound Rhode Island seniors with nutritious meals and vital safety checks that help them age independently in their own homes.

Throughout a year, more than 700 friendly volunteers deliver Meals on Wheels of RI home-delivered meals throughout the state, from Woonsocket to Westerly.

Executive Director Meghan Grady says the organization’s work would not be possible without volunteers and they are always looking for more people like Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island’s Grace Gonzalez, who recently delivered meals to Providence seniors.

For more information on volunteering, visit www.rimeals.org

