Maynard Dog can help with all of your dog training needs

With the warmer weather upon us, perhaps you are going on more walks with your pet dog these days. If you are struggling to keep yours walking nicely and effectively during those neighborhood strolls, Maynard Dog Training has some advice and tips!

Joining us on The Rhode Show today was their owner, Chris Maynard, who discussed simple techniques to hold a dog’s attention and keep a nice pace so your family and pet can walk together in a relaxing and fun way.

For more info from Maynard Dog, head to: https://www.considerthek9.com/

