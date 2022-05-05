As May is National Osteoporosis Month, it is always important to fully better understand the importance of bone health and how we can take care of ourselves. This morning on the show we were joined by Dr. Anthony DeLuise and Jack Hudson, PA, from Ortho Rhode Island as they explained further. We also learned more about their Bone Health Clinic which is an extension of care for patients who have sustained a fragility fracture secondary to osteopenia or osteoporosis. Their specialized care provides evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment to reduce the risk of future fractures.

For additional info, visit: http://www.orthopedicsri.com/bhc

