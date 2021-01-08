Maximize your Emotional Intelligence

As we all know, 2020 was a beyond challenging year that tested all of us; and perhaps moving forward into 2021, like many, you are still looking to have a better handle on your emotions. There are a multitude of mental hurdles we all face and this morning we once again caught up with Author/Mental Toughness Expert, Eric Rittmeyer, “The Emotional Marine” to discuss further.

Chatting with Brendan Kirby over Zoom, he shared some terrific advice that can help you navigate your emotions even in the most difficult circumstances.

Learn more about Eric and his journey here: https://mentaltoughnessspeaker.com/

Download his FREE E-Book, “Maximize Your Emotional Intelligence To Master Your Thoughts” here: https://mentaltoughnessspeaker.com/free-stuff/

