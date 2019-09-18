Mars the final frontier

Space is the final frontier for humans.

Now a one of a kind experiment has happened as a team of explorers headed out to Iceland to test out a suit in an environment very similar to mars!

This morning RISD’s Michael Lye joined us.

His is also a Senior Critic and NASA Coordinator.



Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

