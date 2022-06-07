The Longest Day



• One way to get involved and support the Alzheimer’s Association is by participating in an event!

• One of our signature events, The Longest Day, takes place in June

• This is an easy, do-it-yourself event

• You can do anything, anytime—golf, yoga, host a party—just gather your friends and raise funds to support our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all dementia

• The money raised helps fund research, our free programs and services, and advocacy efforts to support those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, and their families

• June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month!

• 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and every 65 seconds someone in the US develops the disease

• 24,000 Rhode Islanders are living with Alzheimer’s

• More than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias

Annie Murphy – Program Manager, Alzheimer’s Association, RI Chapter

Joel Richards- Director of Development RI Chapter Alzheimer’s Association

How to Reach Us

• Our 24/7 Helpline: 1-800-272-3900

• Via the web at alz.org/RI