The Longest Day
• One way to get involved and support the Alzheimer’s Association is by participating in an event!
• One of our signature events, The Longest Day, takes place in June
• This is an easy, do-it-yourself event
• You can do anything, anytime—golf, yoga, host a party—just gather your friends and raise funds to support our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all dementia
• The money raised helps fund research, our free programs and services, and advocacy efforts to support those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, and their families
• June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month!
• 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and every 65 seconds someone in the US develops the disease
• 24,000 Rhode Islanders are living with Alzheimer’s
• More than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias
Annie Murphy – Program Manager, Alzheimer’s Association, RI Chapter
Joel Richards- Director of Development RI Chapter Alzheimer’s Association
How to Reach Us
• Our 24/7 Helpline: 1-800-272-3900
• Via the web at alz.org/RI
