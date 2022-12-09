Marie Osmond will perform with the Rhode Island Philharmonic
Orchestra at her Christmas concert “A Symphonic Christmas” on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 7:30P.
Marie joined us this morning on The Rhode Show to give us a preview of what to look forward to.
Tickets are on sale now at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence),
online at ppacri.org, and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787).
Box office window and phone hours are Monday through Thursday: 10A – 5P, Saturday: 10A – 2P, and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on show days.
Tickets are $149.50 – $39.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.
