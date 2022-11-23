It wouldn’t be the Thanksgiving season on The Rhode Show without a performance from a local High School Marching Band. This year, Brendan Kirby headed to Woonsocket to check in with the Novan Band, Color Guard, and Cheerleaders for a series of fun interviews and stellar performances from these talented students.
For more info, head to: https://www.facebook.com/woonsockethighschoolmusic/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.