Marching to Thanksgiving

Gov. Baker signs ban on flavored tobacco, vape products
This morning we were treated to the musical stylings of The East Providence High School Townie Marching Band. Performing from Pierce Field in East Providence, Brendan Kirby was there to meet and this talented group.

Under the Direction of Marisa Silva, they performed three songs, and we also chatted with Drum Majors Eliza Vecchiarelli and Griffin Poland.

The Band has been nominated by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse to perform at the National Memorial Day Parade in May of 2020 in Washington, D.C. but they could use your help.

If you’d like to contribute to the fundraising effort, you can email Marisa directly at: masilva@epschoolsri.com

