Marching to Thanksgiving

This morning we were treated to the musical stylings of The East Providence High School Townie Marching Band. Performing from Pierce Field in East Providence, Brendan Kirby was there to meet and this talented group.

Under the Direction of Marisa Silva, they performed three songs, and we also chatted with Drum Majors Eliza Vecchiarelli and Griffin Poland.

The Band has been nominated by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse to perform at the National Memorial Day Parade in May of 2020 in Washington, D.C. but they could use your help.

If you’d like to contribute to the fundraising effort, you can email Marisa directly at: masilva@epschoolsri.com

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.







