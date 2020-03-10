Target 12 on WPRI.com

Marching for Meals

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

If you are looking for a way to volunteer your time while supporting a most worthwhile organization, you may want to consider joining the team at Meals on Wheels.

Brendan Kirby recently dropped by to learn more about their March for Meals initiative and more; plus he assisted with a few deliveries!

If you would like to become a volunteer or to learn more about how you can support their mission, head to: http://www.rimeals.org/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com