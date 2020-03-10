Marching for Meals

If you are looking for a way to volunteer your time while supporting a most worthwhile organization, you may want to consider joining the team at Meals on Wheels.

Brendan Kirby recently dropped by to learn more about their March for Meals initiative and more; plus he assisted with a few deliveries!

If you would like to become a volunteer or to learn more about how you can support their mission, head to: http://www.rimeals.org/

