Keys to managing your finances during a pandemic

In the midst of COVID-19, many may be struggling with taking the appropriate steps to plan for their retirement while managing risk during these uncertain economic times.

This morning we were joined by Steve Resch, Financial Advisor and VP of Retirement Strategies at Finance of America Reverse, who broke it all down for us. Covering a variety of topics, he also discussed myths and misconceptions surrounding reverse mortgages.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.