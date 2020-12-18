Manage your holiday stress in a confident and healthy manner

As we all know, dealing with Family can be a challenge at any of time of year; but these challenges can be amplified during the Holidays, perhaps even more than ever here in 2020.

How do we manage it all along with our regular day-to-day personal and professional challenges?

This morning, Brendan Kirby caught up with Eric Rittmeyer, Mental Toughness Expert and Author of “The Emotional Marine – 68 Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Secrets to Make Anyone Instantly Like You” who broke down various ways that can help make you stronger when dealing with emotional strife and more.

Learn more about Eric here: https://mentaltoughnessspeaker.com/

