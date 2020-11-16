Making Veterinary Care Affordable

The Companion Animal Foundation helps make compassionate veterinary care available to pets of low-income owners by funding the cost of routine exams and vaccines, and treatment for illness and injury.
The foundation’s voucher program offers eligible owners a certificate that can be used to take their pet to a participating veterinarian.
