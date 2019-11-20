Making the most of LinkedIn

When it comes to navigating your professional career online, there are many options. One of the best resources available which can help you advance is LinkedIn. What’s the best way to maximize it? How can we make it all work to our advantage? This morning Meghan Rothschild from Chikmedia broke it all down for us.

Follow Meghan and the Chikmedia team: http://www.chikmedia.us/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

