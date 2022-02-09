Making The Big Game Super Safe

Staying healthy, safe, and connected is one of the top priorities of the upcoming Super Bowl, and it’s even more important to the first responders who are charged with keeping everyone safe.

Planning for Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles has been in the works for more than two years, installing many new advanced technologies that in the future will impact the lives of many consumers as it becomes available around the nation.

Retired Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan and Verizon Tech Expert Jennifer Chronis joined us to share how tech innovation and infrastructure improvements will help first-responders keep Super Bowl LVI safe and secure.