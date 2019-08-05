Making Strides to Defeat Breast Cancer

Live Now
It’s the big kickoff for “Making Strides”, the event bringing Rhode Islanders together to beat breast cancer!

Dr. Doreen Wiggins from the Center for Breast Care at University Surgical Associates joins us with more on the big event going on this Thursday evening at Warwick Country Club.

To RSVP for the Making Strides against Breast Cancer Kick off event please visit:
http://makingstrides.acsevents.org/site/TR?fr_id=94450&pg=informational&sid=210546&name=kickoff-details 

For more on the Center for Breast Care at University Surgical Associates please visit: http://centerforbreastcareri.org

