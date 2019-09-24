Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Courtenay Needham, Sr. Community Development Manager, American Cancer Society and Linda Donegan, MD, Director of Mammography at Rhode Island Medical Imaging join us to talk about “Walking Strides”.

To join in this fight against Breast Cancer, click here for more info.

