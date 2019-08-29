Live Now /
Making an impact on girls’ lives at an early age

Allie Curtis, former Miss Rhode Island, Girl Scout alum, and former GSSNE Leading Women of Distinction honoree, and Ella Gillheeney, active Girl Scout, stop by The Rhode Show to discuss how the organization has and continues to make a positive impact on their lives.

Get more info from the Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England here: HTTP://www.gssne.org

