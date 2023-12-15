This morning on The Rhode Show we welcomed Iesha Rocha from Health Families RI and Jasmine Xi from Brown University to discuss Tink Knit.

Tink Knit is a nonprofit led by Brown University and RISD students that empowers low-income single mothers in the Providence area to make a small, extra income with a ball of yarn. Since its start in 2014, Tink Knit has returned over $100,000 directly to the mothers.

