This morning on The Rhode Show we welcomed Iesha Rocha from Health Families RI and Jasmine Xi from Brown University to discuss Tink Knit.
Tink Knit is a nonprofit led by Brown University and RISD students that empowers low-income single mothers in the Providence area to make a small, extra income with a ball of yarn. Since its start in 2014, Tink Knit has returned over $100,000 directly to the mothers.
To learn more, click here.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.