Did you know that your one blood donation can help to benefit up to three different people? The need for blood is always crucial so that our local hospitals have the ability to help patients who need care. Each day the Rhode Island Blood Center is doing their part to make sure that we maintain an adequate and safe supply, however they can’t do it without your assistance.

Joining Brendan Kirby on the show today was Glenn Halvarson, RIBC Account Manager, who discussed that ongoing need and how you can help, by donating at tomorrow’s (Friday 4/22) Media Blood Drive as WPRI-12 and 94 HJY team up at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick from 11am – 7pm.

For additional info on the drive or to make your appointment to give, visit: https://www.ribc.org/

