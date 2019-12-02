Make the most of your Holiday work productivity

Closings & Delays
This morning we once again went “on the job” with Rebecca Risk, Metro Market Manager for Robert Half in Providence. With the Holidays here, the temptation to do some shopping while at work may increase; so how can we maintain that balance and not neglect our regular tasks?

Rebecca had all of the details on how “workshopping” can best be handled by employees this time of year.

For more info on Robert Half, head to: https://www.roberthalf.com/

