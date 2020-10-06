Make healthy lifestyle changes with Drink-Less

Has the pandemic caused you to increase your alcoholic intake? Perhaps you’re looking to take the steps to cut back or even quit but don’t know where to begin? There are ways you can be helped. This morning we chatted with Samantha Merriman, MBA, Co-Founder and Program Director of Drink-Less.

Drink-Less is a Medication-Assisted Alcohol Program, a prescription cure for over-drinking. Clinically-proven prescription medication removes urges to over-drink in 92% of people without affecting enjoyment or taste, allowing 65% to return to safe drinking levels without needing to quit.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.