This morning Social Media Drink Extraordinaire Teon Cromwell made us a spring special cocktail. He calls it the “Spring Fling!”
Ingredients
- 1 oz Lemon Juice
- 1 oz Elderflower Liqueur
- 2 oz Cointreau or Triple Sec
- 2 oz Pomegranate Juice
- 4 oz Pomegranate Vodka
Instructions
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice
- Add all ingredients to the shaker
- Shake until well-chilled
- Strain into two coupe glasses
- Garnish with an orange twist
- Serve immediately
