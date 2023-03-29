This morning Social Media Drink Extraordinaire Teon Cromwell made us a spring special cocktail. He calls it the “Spring Fling!”

Ingredients

  • 1 oz Lemon Juice
  • 1 oz Elderflower Liqueur
  • 2 oz Cointreau or Triple Sec
  • 2 oz Pomegranate Juice
  • 4 oz Pomegranate Vodka

Instructions

  1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice
  2. Add all ingredients to the shaker
  3. Shake until well-chilled
  4. Strain into two coupe glasses
  5. Garnish with an orange twist
  6. Serve immediately

