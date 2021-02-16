‘Major Underdog’ highlights White House’s first shelter dog

The White House has some new residents, including a couple of four-legged friends! Among them, Major, the first shelter dog to reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The sweet tale of Major’s dreams coming true is depicted in the new children’s book, “Major Underdog: From the Shelter to the White House”. Author, Bailey Cornell, talks about the book, her inspiration, and more.

