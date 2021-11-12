Mac Jones partners with HarborOne Bank

Stephen Hodgman, Vice President Regional Manager, Retail Banking at HarborOne Bank discusses the commitment to Financial Education for the youth and adults along with a special partnership with Patriots Quarterback, Mac Jones.
