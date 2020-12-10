MA native joins star-studded cast for ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ table read

The holidays will be different this year, but different doesn’t have to mean dull. Ed Asner joins a star-studded team of actors – including Mia Farrow, Carol Kane, Ed Begley Jr., Diedrich Bader, Bill Pullman, Ellie Kemper, Richard Kind, B.D. Wong, Vanessa Williams, Pete Davidson, and Michael Shannon – for a one-night-only live virtual celebrity table read of the 1946 holiday classic “It’s A Wonderful Life” on Sunday, December 13, 2020, and is available worldwide at 5:00 pm (PT), 7:00PM (CT) and 8:00 PM (ET). Karolyn Grimes who played ZuZu in the original film, will also take part in the virtual table read.

In addition to the star-studded lineup, some new faces will be joining the cast, including young talents who take part in programs and events at The Ed Asner Family Center. Among them is Massachusetts native, Jake Tashjian, who will take on a number of roles including Pete Bailey, the son of George Bailey. Jake spoke about the opportunity to take part in the table read and how families can enjoy the classic in a new way this year.

It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to snuggle up on your couch, grab your favorite snacks and experience this all-star cast virtual table read from the comfort of your own home, while helping to raise money for The Ed Asner Family Center, an amazing cause dedicated to promoting mental health and enrichment programs to special needs children and their families.

Purchase tickets for the event and support The Ed Asner Family Center here: https://edasnerfamilycenter.salsalabs.org/itsawonderfullife/index.html?page=register