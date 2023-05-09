Looking to start a new career? Or maybe to change things up a bit? Consider First Student!
Get paid training while earning your Commercial Learner’s Permit. It’s a great job with great perks. First Student school bus drivers are an integral part of the community, and are committed to safety, customer service, plus, they have a genuine, caring attitude for children. They visited us on The Rhode Show today with more info.
To learn more or apply, head to: http://workatfirst.com
