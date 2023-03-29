It’s no April Fool’s joke, btone FITNESS Providence is celebrating its grand opening on April 1st! The new 1,700+ square-foot studio is the growing company’s 15th studio and is the latest in the company’s rapidly expanding franchise portfolio. The Providence studio, located in the Fox Point neighborhood at 500 South Water Street, is owned and operated by local Providence resident, Kelsey Irish, a long-time devotee of btone FITNESS who says the btone workout is a “genius hybrid of resistance training, yoga and pilates.”

The Providence studio joins other btone locations throughout New England, including those in Boston’s Back Bay, the North End and South Boston, along with studios in Wayland, Andover, Hanover, Lexington, Middleton, Waltham, Hamilton, Kingston and Wellesley, Massachusetts. Hartford, Connecticut and Harwich, Massachusetts locations recently opened as well and expansion plans call for additional studios to open throughout New England in the coming year.

The Rhode Show girls headed to the studio to check it out!