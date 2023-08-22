You can book more than just a table with RestauRENT!
Discover bookable venues by city or state. More locations are being added daily. RestauRENT makes it easy for you to find and book the perfect venue or space for your event.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.