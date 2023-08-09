This is our 8th year for the Festival, and it’s been growing in the number of vendors and visitors every year.



They expect to have almost 100 vendors offering their artworks, including fine arts painters, sculptors, weavers, pottery, jewelry, glassware, and leather goods, as well as many Authors offering their latest books for adults and children.



On the Main Stage, you will hear 5 great bands, including Down City, Roger Ceresi and the All Stars, Superchief Trio, Hit Rewind, and Liquid Courage.



At the Gazebo they will have a variety of talented Folk Bands, and on the Bay Stage, you will hear performances by the East End Theater acapella groups.



There is no entrance fee, at Crescent Park, 700 Bullocks Point Avenue in Riverside.

Most people may remember the Looff Carousel which is up and running now.

The Arts Festival is held directly across the street from the Carousel in Crescent Park.

https://www.eastprovidenceartsri.org/