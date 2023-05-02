A talented, local, award-winning author can now add screenwriter to his already impressive resume! This morning we welcomed back to The Rhode Show Steven Manchester as he discussed his new movie, The Thursday Night Club. From how the idea came about to its strong message of kindness, and more, we chatted abut it all. Joining Steven in the segment was his daughter, Bella Manchester, who appears in and performs a musical number in the film.

For more info on this inspiring story, head to: https://www.thethursdaynightclub.com/