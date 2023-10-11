Proclamation Ale Company joins The Rhode Show to tell us how it all started and to explain why they stand out in the brewery industry.
We’ll also find out about upcoming events in the taproom, including a Beer & Cheese Pairing event on 10/18 and a BBQ Dinner event on 10/25, along with some other fun markets and events surrounding Halloween!
