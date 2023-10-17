Teatro ECAS is one of only a handful of theaters in the country producing Spanish language theater full-time. Their shows all have English supertitles so non-Spanish speakers can enjoy, as well. The first show of the season starting on October 19 (Therapia – Therapy).

In addition to the start of the new season, Teatro ECAS was recently announced as a grant recipient of The National Latinx Theatre Initiative, based in Los Angeles. The National Latinx Theater Initiative is a new re-granting program that will boost the national profile of Latinx theater companies across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, disperse funds needed to pursue greater financial stability and nurture artistic voices in a post-pandemic landscape. Teatro ECAS was the only theater (out of 52) from New England!

We learn more about the current season and the grant!