Local Teacher Wins Henry Ford Teacher Innovation Award

The last few years have been more than challenging as Educators have had to find new ways to connect while continuing to forge forward. Through Distance Learning, Zoom, and many other obstacles, all have had to become innovative with their respective approaches and techniques; and one local teacher has done just that while receiving a surprising honor in the process.

This morning, Brendan Kirby chatted with Ponaganset High School Teacher Chris Stanley about his recent well-deserved recognition of receiving a Henry Ford Innovation Nation Teacher Innovator Award. From what motivates him to inspire students and give back, to his dedication to hard work and making their schooling experience memorable and engaging, Chris explained his approach and what the honor means to him.

To learn more about the Awards, visit: https://inhub.thehenryford.org/professional-development/teacher-innovator-awards

