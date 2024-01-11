This morning on The Rhode Show we spoke with local singer Robin Hathaway ahead of her travel to Memphis for the 38th Annual International Blues Challenge in Memphis.
Hathaway is part of the ‘Big Mouth Blues Band’ and they will compete amongst more than 200 blues acts from around the world.
