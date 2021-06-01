Local practice helps you find clarity and connect to yourself

Whether looking to overcome bad habits, learn healthy ways to deal with triggers, or have better communication, Agent Healing aims to show that you can change your relationship to yourself, while raising your consciousness and expanding your life in ways you never thought possible.
Get information about classes, workshops, and private coaching here!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.