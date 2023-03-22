March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month and to call attention to the importance of colon cancer screening, Brown Medicine’s Endoscopy Center hosted a public information event on Thursday March 16th in East Providence called ‘Go Blue’.

Physicians from the Brown Medicine Endoscopy Center spoke about the importance of screening. Colon cancer survivors also shared their stories. The public is encouraged to wear blue to commemorate Colon Cancer Awareness Month. The evening concluded with a blue light walk around East Providence City Hall to celebrate colon cancer survivors and in support of the people currently fighting.