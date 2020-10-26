Local Paranormal Investigator Shares New Book

The Week of October 26 is Lead Awareness Week and today we learned more about the importance of this designation. Did you know? 70% of homes in Rhode Island were built before 1978, when lead was banned from paint – and these homes may contain lead hazards. Lead paint is typically found in paint dust from old doors or windows opening and closing; peeling and chipped paint, from both inside and outside of the house; and soil that has paint dust or chips in it. RIHousing’s LeadSafe Homes Program provides remediation of lead-paint based hazards, such as:• New windows and doors• Interior and exterior painting• Soil remediation

There are also resources to provide other healthy homes improvements, including, but not limited to, air quality improvements such as dryer vents and bathroom fans, minor electrical upgrades, and installation of carbon monoxide and smoke detectors.

This morning we chatted with Erica Pistorino, Program Coordinator, RIHousing and Cindy Singleton, MPH, RI Department of Health who explained more for us.