(THE RHODE SHOW) – A local kitchen chain growing in popularity across the country caters to tiniest of chefs. Ann Wiard is the owner of Taste Buds in East Greenwich.

She says, “For kids we do cooking camps during the summer and on school holidays, we do birthday parties. We do caregiver and me classes which starts at age 2, 2-8.You can come in as a family make cupcakes or pizzas together.”

Friday and Saturday nights they see lots of couples using the classes as a date night of sorts.

“For adults, it’s always the… I didn’t think cooking could be this fun…or this is a great girls night out, so it’s always a really great time,” says Wiard.

The kitchen is offering classes the week of Thanksgiving for parents interested in keeping the kids busy during the holiday.

