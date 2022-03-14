Rescued by Ruby tells the remarkable true story of a shelter dog that was saved from being put down, made history by becoming the first shelter dog to earn a spot on the Rhode Island State Police K9 unit, and then went on to make a rescue so incredible, and unlikely, that it earned Ruby the honor of being named as the nation’s “Search and Rescue Dog of the Year.”

The movie is set in Providence, Rhode Island, where a young Ruby – a border collie/Australian shepherd mix – had been adopted and returned to the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal shelter seven times for unmanageable behavior. A volunteer at the shelter grew fond of the dog and went to great lengths to try and get her adopted before being put down.

With only hours to go before being put down, Rhode Island State Trooper, Dan O’Neil (Grant Gustin) just happened to show up at the shelter and agreed to take Ruby to try and train her to be a K-9 officer. After months of frustration and eventually a huge breakthrough, Ruby aced the test and became a police K9.

Not long after, a call came into the State Police: a boy had gone hiking and was missing for two days. Ruby and Trooper O’Neil were called in. After searching for miles, Ruby found the boy, barely alive. Ruby saved his life, but for the true miracle of Rescued by Ruby, you have to see it to believe it.

Dan O’Neil and Ruby join us on set to talk about their special bond, the upcoming film, and more.

Rescued by Ruby is the story of two real-life underdogs who find each other and become national heroes. The movie premieres on Netflix this March 17.