April is Autism Acceptance Month. One of the world’s leading authorities on autism, author Barry M. Prizant, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, and Michael Carley, Editor-in-Chief of Neurodiversity Press & Board Advisor for Spectrum Theatre Ensemble, stopped by The Rhode Show on Tuesday morning to chat about the events happening in our area this month.
- Autism community calls on media to move from using “awareness” to “acceptance” this April to foster change and inclusivity for those affected by autism – Learn More »
