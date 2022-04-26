April is Autism Acceptance Month. One of the world’s leading authorities on autism, author Barry M. Prizant, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, and Michael Carley, Editor-in-Chief of Neurodiversity Press & Board Advisor for Spectrum Theatre Ensemble, stopped by The Rhode Show on Tuesday morning to chat about the events happening in our area this month.

Check out the attached clip to learn more, and click here to learn about the Spectrum Theatre Ensemble.

Learn more about Dr. Barry Prizant

Learn more about Michael Carley

Autism community calls on media to move from using “awareness” to “acceptance” this April to foster change and inclusivity for those affected by autism – Learn More »