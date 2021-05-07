Local gift ideas for Mother’s Day

Help the mother figure in your life celebrate Mother’s Day with a gift from a local, woman-run business!

Leigh ShoeCase RI based company creates travel solutions, included their signature shoecase with antimicrobial / anti-odor technology.

Capucine- A contemporary family run women’s boutique in Providence since 2001.

Evolve Apothecary- Specializes in products without harmful chemicals, synthetic fragrances, paraben or dyes. Both the store and spa focus on clean and natural living.

OctoVie- The smart skincare brush that simultaneously cleanses, exfoliates, and massages your skin. Created by a local Aesthetician.

62 + Lex- Locally crafted and hand-poured candles using simple ingredients including 100% soy wax, lead-free cotton wicks, and phalate-free fragrances for a longer, cleaner burn.

Cerulean- Local gift store specializing in hand-made and vintage products. The store supports more than 70 small businesses, many of which are from New England.

