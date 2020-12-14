Local gift ideas for everyone on your list!

The holiday shopping season is well underway, and The Rhode Show wants to help you shop small this year. Ashley Erling brings us some great local gift ideas, and don’t forget to check out the “12 Local Gift Guide” for a full directory of local stores!
Stores included in this segment:
ChappyWrap
Queen of Hearts/Modern Love
Pleasant Surprises
Symposium Books
St. Germain Studio
Berk’s
The Champagne Fox
Kristen Coates
Kent Stetson
Linden Place Gift Store
