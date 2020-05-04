Local gift guide for Mother’s Day

Get a special and thoughtful gift for mom, while supporting local businesses!

-Barrington Books- Both locations are closed to the public, but open daily 9-5 and Sundays 12-5 taking phone orders and fulfilling web orders. They are also providing complimentary gift wrapping and hand written notes when shipping gifts to loved ones. Check out general manager, Jennifer Massotti’s, full gift guide, including jewelry, tea, scarves and more!

-Blue Sky Spaworks- Start planning a spa visit for mom with a bonus $25 gift certificate with a $200 online gift certificate purchase.

-Harper & Tucker- Care package values range from $50-200, and customers just need to include sizing information, item preferences, plus a note to be included in the notes section when you check out. You can also schedule a virtual shopping appointment, if you’d like a more collaborative approach to putting together the care package! Orders placed before 2pmEST qualify for same-day doorstep delivery throughout RI, after 2pmEST they’ll get delivered next-day. They are also offering free 3-day shipping everywhere else in the US and are advising shoppers to purchase by May 4-5, to guarantee the package arrives by Mother’s Day!

Ivory Ella- The Westerly-brand has just extended their #spreadhope campaign to support Project Sunshine even more directly during the coronavirus pandemic by opening their fulfillment center to help assemble Activity Kits for the leading volunteer-based organization delivering free, in-hospital programs to pediatric patients and their families. In addition to donating 100% of net proceeds from the sale of their HOPE charity tee to the organization, Ivory Ella is contributing what Project Sunshine needs most during this time – additional assembly volunteers for the surge in demand of their Activity Kits. Project Sunshine serves over 200,000+ children and families per year and provides hospitalized children with individual Activity Kits in an effort to spread joy to children in hospitals who are isolated now more than ever due to COVID-19 precautions including visitor limitations and the closing of playrooms.

Foster Grant- While we are all staying at home doing more “virtual” fun, Smithfield based Foster Grant has come out with stylish, affordable blue light glasses to prevent digital eye strain. Grab a pair for mom and yourself to keep eyes safe while doing all that FaceTime!





