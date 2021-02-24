Local filmmaker travels the country exploring what makes people happy

Happiness may be elusive, but that never stopped Michelle Wax, founder of the American Happiness Project. The Massachusetts resident, who founded two successful food companies in Boston, sold her companies and set off in her Jeep for three months in 2019 to hunt it down. She interviewed more than 500 self-described “happy” people in all 50 states to learn how everyday Americans reach internal happiness, regardless of external circumstances. She chronicled her journey in her first independent documentary film American Happiness, premiering virtually Thursday, February 25. The Rhode Show speaks with Michelle about the process of filming the documentary and what she found!
