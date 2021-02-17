Local fashion label Mujo Six brings African-inspired looks to RI

As a child of immigrants, Wale Alesh is sharing his pride in his Nigerian roots with his clothing label MUJO SIX. This in-house brand has been operating in Rhode Island since 2015. Brendan Kirby spoke with Wale about MUJO SIX and how it all got started. Watched the attached clip for their discussion, and click here to check out MUJO SIX.
